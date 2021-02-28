On Saturday evening, officers pulled a car from a retention pond near Nix’s apartment on Broxton Bay Drive. It matched his vehicle’s description.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former NFL star Louis Nix III was found dead Saturday night after being reported missing early this week, his mother confirmed to First Coast News.

The 29-year-old was reported missing Wednesday, Fed. 24, when officers responded to the area of 1700 West 42nd Street. The Sheriff's Office issued an advisory Saturday saying it was attempting to locate the 29-year-old to ascertain his safety.

On Saturday evening, officers pulled a car from a retention pond near Nix’s apartment on Broxton Bay Drive. It matched his vehicle’s description. A short while later, JSO announced Nix had been found, but did not go into detail.

The former Notre Dame defensive tackle and Raines High School football player was the victim of an armed robbery that ended with him being shot back in December.