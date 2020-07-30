Man shot during argument in NE Houston

Houston police said they have a possible suspect detained and they're interviewing a witness.

HOUSTON — A man was shot Wednesday night during an argument in northeast Houston.

This happened at about 9:51 p.m. in the 2600 block of Vance Street.

Houston police said the suspect and the victim, who may have known each other, got into an argument and at some point, the suspect pulled out a gun.

Multiple shots were fired and the victim was hit at least once.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. At last check, he was stable.

Police said they have a possible suspect detained and they are also interviewing a witness.