City of Houston to reveal new plan to curb the spread of COVID-19

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the details of the campaign on Thursday afternoon.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce details of a new campaign designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Editor's note: The video in the article is from an interview with Turner earlier this month.

Turner will disclose the details at a news conference at City Hall on Thursday at 3 p.m. KHOU is planning on streaming the announcement.

Turner, along with the Houston Health Department is launching the campaign, which they said will "empower Houstonians with knowledge and skills to protect their families and the community from the COVID-19 pandemic."