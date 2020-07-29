Explosion reported at Mont Belvieu natural gas plant

The explosion was reported at about 4:45 p.m. at a natural gas plant on West Winfree Street, according to authorities.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — An explosion was reported Wednesday at a Mont Belvieu natural gas plant.

Authorities said the explosion happened about 4:45 p.m. at the Lone Star NGL (natural gas liquids) facility on West Winfree Street, which is about 30 miles east of Houston.

The cause of the explosion is not known at this time. There have been no reports of injuries.

Highway 146 was closed from FM 1942 to FM 565 while crews responded to the scene.

The Mont Belvieu Fire Department was working with other first responders to control the fire that broke out after the blast.

Witness accounts

Witnesses said the explosion was startling and they knew what they heard and felt wasn't from the thunderstorms in the area.

"The ground shook. That's why we knew it wasn't thunder," one witness said.

"Everyone here is fine. ... Yes, it shook the house. Sounded like thunder but the storms had already passed. Walked outside and saw the smoke," another witness said.

Here are some videos of the fire burning after the explosion: