Crime

Man shot after allegedly attempting to stop catalytic converter thieves, HPD says

As the man approached the suspects, one came out from under his truck and shot him, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON — A man was shot trying to stop what were believed to be catalytic converter thieves, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened early Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. near the 5700 block of Thousand Oaks Circle in northwest Houston.

Police said the man came outside and observed a group of men possibly trying to steal the catalytic converter from his pickup truck.

As the man went to confront them, a suspect came out from under the victim's truck and shot him in the chest, HPD said.

According to HPD Lt. Izaguirre, the suspects then fled in a gray Dodge Charger.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital and said he's expected to survive.

Houston police said there's been a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area. A description of the suspects has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

