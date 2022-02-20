x
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on 60-mile high-speed chase, police say

Police say the driver has been arrested twice in previous weeks before leading police on a chase from Texas City to north Houston.

HOUSTON — Two suspected catalytic converter thieves have been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase from Texas City to north Houston, police say.

The chase started Sunday around 1:30 a.m. when the Texas City Police Department says they tried to stop a vehicle tied to catalytic converter thefts.

The suspects took off and led police on a chase for 60 miles before crashing off North Shepherd in Houston. Police say the chase reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour at times.

Both suspects fled on foot and were eventually arrested without incident.

Texas City police and the Houston Police Department say they found catalytic converters in the vehicle.

HPD also says the driver of the vehicle is believed to have been arrested at least twice in the previous weeks.

