4 catalytic convertors found in trunk after high-speed chase on North Freeway, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A call about a catalytic convertor theft in progress led to a high-speed chase on the North Freeway early Thursday.

This started at about 1:15 a.m. near Hollow Tree Lane and Cypress Station in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call that someone was trying to steal catalytic convertors in that area and found a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies said the driver fled and a high-speed chase began exceeding speeds of 120 mph heading south on the North Freeway. The chase ended about 20 miles south from where it started when the suspects crashed near a cemetery in the Acres Homes area.

After the car crashed, three men inside ran from the vehicle, but were eventually caught, deputies said. Four catalytic convertors were found inside the truck of their vehicle.

The suspects could face several charges.