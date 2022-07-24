Man shot and killed following argument with ex-brother-in-law, deputies say

Deputies say the dealership owner, his ex-brother-in-law, and an employee were all drinking together when an argument occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The owner of a used car dealership was shot and killed by his ex-brother-in-law after an argument, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a used car dealership near 7800 Fallbrook Drive in northwest Harris County.

According to Sgt. Ben Beall, deputies discovered the owner of the used car dealership dead in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound.

An employee who was there told deputies that the owner and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking together when an argument happened.

Beall say the ex-brother-in-law fired a shot at the employee, who was hiding in an office when he heard another gunshot. The employee came out and discovered the ex-brother-in-law left the scene.

As investigators were working the scene, the ex-brother-in-law came back and turned himself in to deputies.

The suspect's truck and gun have not been recovered by deputies.