1 dead in triple shooting at southeast Houston gas station, police say

Police say all three victims appear to be teenagers.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a gas station in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. Saturday at the Exxon near Astoria Boulevard and the Gulf Freeway.

Prior to their arrival, Houston Police Assistant Chief Cantu says a Pasadena police officer was in the area and heard the shots, but was unable to locate where the shooting was coming from.

Once HPD arrived, they discovered a man dead inside a vehicle. Two other victims were transported to the hospital where one is in critical condition and the other remains stable. All three victims appear to be teens, according to Cantu.

Police say the suspects and victims knew each other, but that they have no motive on the shooting.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed two suspects who were parked in the back of the gas station prior to the incident.