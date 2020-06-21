Man killed, another injured in shooting in Houston's northside

Houston police have very little information on this shooting, so they are asking anyone with details to come forward.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Sunday in the parking lot of a business in Houston's northside.

This happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 11400 block of North Freeway.

Houston police said they have very little information on this shooting but learned another person was also shot.

That person was taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Police have reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and discovered several people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, so they are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.