Off-duty HISD officer involved in road rage incident on 59N near Beltway 8

HISD and HPD are investigating this incident after the officer's gun went off when he got into a physical struggle with the other driver involved. No one was hit.

HOUSTON — An off-duty Houston Independent School District officer was involved in a road rage incident Saturday night while traveling on Beltway 8.

HISD Chief Pete Lopez said at about 9:30 p.m. the officer was traveling on the beltway when he noticed a vehicle was tailgating him and acting aggressive.

The officer merged onto Highway 59 and that's when the driver of the vehicle tried to pass him and allegedly run him into a concrete wall, according to Chief Lopez.

The officer slowed down and backed off, Chief Lopez said, but the driver got in front of him and hit his brakes.

A man then got out of the driver's seat and started walking towards the officer.

The officer claims he saw something in the man's hand so that's when he got out of his vehicle, identified himself as a police officer and drew his weapon.

A woman who was in the car with the man attempted to get the man to stop and get him in the car, but the man refused, and instead handed her something, the officer told Chief Lopez and other investigators.

The man continued to approach the officer in an aggressive matter and the two then got into a physical struggle while the officer still had his weapon in his hand, Chief Lopez said. The suspect allegedly grabbed the officer's weapon and the gun went off.

Luckily, no one was hit.

The officer put his gun back into his holster and the two continued to argue.

The man, who Chief Lopez said he believed to be intoxicated, then took his shirt off and continued to act aggressive.

The man again tried to approach the officer and that’s when the officer attempted to put the man in handcuffs, but the man was able to take the cuffs away from the officer and throw them over the retainer wall, Chief Lopez said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived and were able to assist the HISD officer with taking the man into custody without further incident.

The HISD officer has not been identified but Chief Lopez said he is a 9-year veteran with two years at HISD.

Since the officer's weapon was discharged, HISD will be conducting an internal investigation.

HPD said they believe alcohol played a factor in this incident and they are referring this case to the district attorney's office to see what charges will be filed against the suspect.