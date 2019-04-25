HOUSTON — Houston police homicide investigators are on the scene of a body found in a ditch on the northwest side.

The discovery was made at about 7:05 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of W. 12th Street just east of the 610 Loop.

Views from Air 11 showed the man was left face down in the ditch with his hands tied behind his back. Investigators placed several shell casing marker nearby.

W. 12th remains blocked as of 9:30 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

