Man found fatally shot outside Humble-area apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables responded to an apartment complex in the Humble area late Monday where a man was found fatally shot.

The shooting call came in around 11 p.m. from the 200 block of Atascocita.

Deputies and firefighters found a man down in the a grassy area near some carports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Currently there’s no word on a possible suspect.