Man found fatally shot outside Humble-area apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables responded to an apartment complex in the Humble area late Monday where a man was found fatally shot.
The shooting call came in around 11 p.m. from the 200 block of Atascocita.
Deputies and firefighters found a man down in the a grassy area near some carports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Currently there’s no word on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information that could help investigators should call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-2222-TIPS.