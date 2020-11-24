x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

Man found fatally shot outside Humble-area apartment

Deputies and firefighters found a man down in the a grassy area near some carports.
Credit: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11
Atascocita Rd fatal shooting late Nov. 23, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables responded to an apartment complex in the Humble area late Monday where a man was found fatally shot.

The shooting call came in around 11 p.m. from the 200 block of Atascocita.

Deputies and firefighters found a man down in the a grassy area near some carports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Currently there’s no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-2222-TIPS.

Related Articles