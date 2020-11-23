Man fatally shot by roommate inside home in south Houston, police say

Police believe other residents were home at the time, and some are still wanted for questioning.

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department are looking for the resident who allegedly fatally shot another resident inside a home on the south side late Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Alvin, not far from Bellfort and Scott.

Homicide investigators are on scene at 4300 Alvin St. investigating a shooting where a male was found deceased inside his residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time. #hounews CCU13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2020

Police arrived and found the shooting victim dead inside his bedroom.

Police believe at least three residents, not blood related, were home at the time of the shooting. A motive for the crime is not known.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and at least two persons of interest, possibly witnesses, are wanted for questioning. Police said they also hope that nearby surveillance cameras will offer more information in the case.

At this time no names have been released, and no charges have been filed.