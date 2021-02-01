Man fatally shot in southeast Houston motel room

Police said the victim was possibly playing video games before he was shot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a motel Friday night in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to the scene at the Smile Inn around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Gulf Freeway. They found the door open to a room and the man dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 40s, was shot multiple times in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it appears the victim opened his door to two suspects whom he may have known. They said the victim was possibly playing video games before he was shot.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects running out of the complex before one turned around and grabbed a bag, then left.