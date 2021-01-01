18-year-old found dead from apparent gunshot wound in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead Thursday night in north Harris County.
Deputies responded to the scene Thursday night in the 600 block of Kiley Drive, near the North Freeway and Rankin Road. They said a man suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking community members of Remington Ranch provide authorities with any details relevant to this case. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477).