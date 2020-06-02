HOUSTON — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured Wednesday night during a shooting during an apparent robbery at a northeast Houston motel, Houston police said.

Details of the robbery are unclear, but police said the shooting happened at a motel in the 9700 block of Lockwood Drive about 10:30 p.m.

Police said both victims were shot multiple times and were taken from the scene by ambulance, but the man died on the way to the hospital.

Original reports are that the suspect was riding a bicycle.

Witnesses at the motel said they heard the shooting, but didn't have many other details to provide to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

