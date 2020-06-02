HOUSTON — A homeowner said he woke up to find a burglar reaching into his home in Fifth Ward overnight, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Capron at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a man shot in the back.

A homeowner said earlier in the evening he heard a noise, and when he went to investigate he found the man reaching into his home where the A/C unit is.

The homeowner went to the front of his house and retrieved a pistol. That's when the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar and shot him.

The wounded suspect is expected to survive, according to Lt. R. Wilkens with HPD.

Police were seen collecting items as possible evidence, including a flashlight.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues. No names have been released.

