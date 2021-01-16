Man killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was driving a purple Nissan.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Friday in north Harris County.

This happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Gulf Bank Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said James Kessler was helping someone back a trailer into a private driveway when he was hit by a purple Nissan or Infiniti passenger vehicle. The driver took off after hitting Kessler, refusing to help, deputies said.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced Kessler dead.

Deputies have no information on the suspect but say the vehicle he/she could be driving is missing its left side mirror.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crime Division at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.