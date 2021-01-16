MISSING: Two young brothers last seen Friday in SW Houston

Jaden and Abraham Blamo were last seen near Bush Elementary School in the 7200 block of Corporate Drive.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two young brothers who went missing Friday night in southwest Houston.

Jaden, 10, was last wearing red slippers and a black or gray long sleeve shirt. He is about 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Abraham, 8, was last seen wearing a black jacket. He is about 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of Jaden and/or Abraham's whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840. You can also call 713-884-3131.

