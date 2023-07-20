Houston-area man accused of smashing windows with sledgehammer now accused of throwing human feces at neighbor's home

“I feel like we’re still not being taken seriously. Not just us, but for everyone else’s safety in the neighborhood," one neighbor said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some residents near Jersey Village say one neighbor has continued to terrorize them even after KHOU 11 reported that he shattered their windows with a sledgehammer. Now, they say he's thrown human feces at their home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said there's a felony warrant out for the arrest of Jack Heath. He has not been taken into custody as of when this story was posted.

Neighbor Shaun Hildreth and his wife Hong Ho said he's certain Heath has thrown human feces at his home.

"I can't believe it. It smells horrendous," Ho said. "It's everywhere. It splattered everywhere."

Their neighbor across the street recently upgraded his security camera. That neighbor said his cameras caught Heath in the act.

In the video, you can see the man next door throwing something at the house. The neighbors say what he's throwing is human feces.

Just days before, they said security cameras caught Heath using a sledgehammer to break out their windows in the middle of the night. They say they've been calling 911 on their neighbor for the past seven years.

“I feel like we’re still not being taken seriously. Not just us, but for everyone else’s safety in the neighborhood," Ho said.

Heath is also accused of throwing a mixture of food onto neighbors' cars, throwing dead animals into yards and making young kids uncomfortable.

They're hopeful he'll be taken into custody soon.