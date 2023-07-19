Man accused of throwing sledgehammer through northwest Harris Co. home on the run after warrant issued

Residents told KHOU 11 that their neighborhood is typically quiet, but one neighbor has been a consistent problem.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of throwing a sledgehammer through his neighbor's house in northwest Harris County is still on the run.

A warrant was issued for Glenn Heath's arrest. Heath faces several charges ranging from harassment to property damage.

The warrant comes after residents in the Willowbridge neighborhood told KHOU 11 that they were scared and fed up with their neighbor.

"We are at the point where we fear for our lives," said Hong Ho, who lives at the home that was vandalized.

Ho and her husband, Shaun Hildreth, have records dating back to 2016 involving Heath who is accused of continuing to harass them and other neighbors.

The latest attack came in the middle of the night while their children and elderly parents were fast asleep. Heath was allegedly seen on their home security video busting out a window with a sledgehammer and running away to his home.

"Glass was all over the floor inside the window bay ... and the hammer was sitting in that window bay," Hildreth said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it charged Heath with retaliation, harassment, damaging property and harassing communication in the past. He's currently out on bond for some of those charges, some of which happened earlier this year.

"How can we even go to work knowing that we have people at home that we are looking out for and have to worry about?" Hildreth said.

Heath is also accused of throwing a mixture of food onto neighbors' cars, throwing dead animals into yards and making young kids uncomfortable.

"I just fear for my family’s life," Ho said.

KHOU 11 attempted to contact Heath and his lawyers but hasn't heard back. As of Wednesday morning, Heath had not been arrested.