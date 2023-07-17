Jersey Village residents fed up with nuisance neighbor

Residents in Willowbridge said their neighborhood is typically quiet and friendly, but one neighbor has been a consistent problem.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — People in a Northwest Harris County subdivision said they are scared and fed up with one of their neighbors. They said the latest fright came overnight when the neighbor allegedly threw a sledgehammer into one of their homes.

"We are at the point where we fear for our lives," Hong Ho, who lives at the home that was vandalized, said.

Willowbridge is a typically quiet and friendly neighborhood with one neighbor being the consistent problem.

"This is not fair ... this is not right to be living this way," Ho said.

Ho and her husband, Shaun Hildreth, have records dating back to 2016 involving their neighbor Glenn Heath who is accused of continuing to harass them and other neighbors. The latest alleged attack came in the middle of the night while their children and elderly parents were fast asleep. Heath was allegedly seen on their home security video busting out a window with a sledgehammer and running away to his home.

"Glass was all over the floor inside the window bay ... and the hammer was sitting in that window bay," Hildreth said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it charged Heath with retaliation, harassment, damaging property and harassing communication in the past. He's currently out on bond for some of those charges. The last one happened on Feb. 27.

"How can we even go to work knowing that we have people at home that we are looking out for and have to worry about?" Hildreth said.

Heath is also accused of throwing a mixture of food onto neighbors' cars, throwing dead animals into yards and making young kids uncomfortable. Many neighborhood residents said they simply don't know what else to do.

"I just fear for my family’s life," Ho said.

Heath now has a warrant out for his arrest due to the sledgehammer incident. He’s wanted for criminal trespassing. KHOU 11 attempted to contact Heath and his lawyers but hasn't heard back.