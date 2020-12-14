More victims possible after man accused of sexually assaulting woman at New Caney gas station

The woman claims she was putting air in her tire when she was approached by Mitchell Lee Knight who then assaulted her.

NEW CANEY, Texas — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a gas station in New Caney and deputies believe there may be more victims.

The gas station assault happened back in November. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 24 a woman was putting air in her tire at the Texaco Gas Station located at 20444 Loop 494 when she was approached by an unknown White man.

That man then allegedly forced her to remove her clothes then assaulted her.

An investigation into the assault revealed identified the man to be 39-year-old Mitchell Lee Knight.

A warrant was issued for Knight's arrest and he was later taken into custody on Dec. 10.

Police believe there may be more victims and encourages anyone who has had similar interactions with Knight to please call 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) 936and reference case 20A36598.