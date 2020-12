Michael Gutierrez has been charged with indecency to a child.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a teenager.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, Michael Gutierrez was arrested after an investigation revealed he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

He has been charged with indecency with a child. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD



