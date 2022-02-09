Machete murder: Suspect in 'vicious execution' on the run after skipping bail, DA's office says

Karla, 20, cut off her ankle monitor with GPS tracking and jumped bail just days before her October 2021 trial was set to begin, the DA's office says.

HOUSTON — A woman charged in connection with a horrific machete murder by MS-13 gang members is on the run, and a reward is being offered for tips leading to her capture.

Karla Jackelin Morales, 20, helped lure the victim to his death, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ogg said Morales cut off her GPS ankle monitor and jumped bail days before her October 2021 trial was set to begin. She said Morales was freed on a $60,000 bond at the time even though prosecutors had asked for a $250,000 bond.

“She helped plan and plot this vicious execution, and somebody out there knows where she is hiding,” Ogg said.

According to Ogg, Morales lured 24-year-old Jose Villanueva to a field in Spring where his killers were waiting back in 2018. She told the victim they were going to smoke weed to celebrate his birthday, Ogg said.

Instead, several MS-13 members hacked him with machetes shot him repeatedly as he tried to crawl away. Ogg said the gang members were angry at Villanueva for making fun of the gang in a rap music battle.

Five gang members who slaughtered Villanueva have already been convicted and sentenced to prison. Morales is the last to face trial.

Morales goes by the nicknames “Cherry,” “Karlita,” “Missy” and “Foxy.” She is 5 feet tall with a heavy build. She has black hair and brown eyes, as well as tattoos, including a large one on her upper left chest that reads “Alicia.”

Morales was born in California but has family in Central America, including Honduras and El Salvador. Authorities believe she may still be in the Houston area.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to her capture. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.