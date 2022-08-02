Harris County launching pilot programs geared at curbing violent crimes

In one program, mental health professionals would respond to certain 911 calls.

HOUSTON — Several Harris County leaders are talking about two pilot programs being launched that are aimed at fighting crime.

In the program, trained mental health professionals would respond to 911 calls about homelessness, behavioral health issues, substance abuse or other instances non-emergency situations. They say it’ll allow armed law enforcement officers to focus more on violent crimes.

They’re also discussing the Gun Violence Interruption Program, which targets people in the county at high risk for gun violence with intervention techniques.