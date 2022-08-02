Harris County launching pilot programs geared at curbing violent crimes

HOUSTON — Several Harris County leaders are talking about two pilot programs being launched that are aimed at fighting crime.
In one of the initiatives, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Commissioner Rodney Ellis along with representatives from the Harris County Public Health Department are discussing the Holistic Assistance Response Team, or HART program, which will be a pilot in Cypress Station.
In the program, trained mental health professionals would respond to 911 calls about homelessness, behavioral health issues, substance abuse or other instances non-emergency situations. They say it’ll allow armed law enforcement officers to focus more on violent crimes.
They’re also discussing the Gun Violence Interruption Program, which targets people in the county at high risk for gun violence with intervention techniques.
These two programs are being piloted, following Tuesday’s announcement of the approval of $1.4 billion in public safety and justice programs in Harris County.