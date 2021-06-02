Court docs: Witness wasn’t sure Lydell Grant was actual suspect in stabbing death

Lydell Grant was released on bond back in 2019 after the Innocence Project got involved with his case.

HOUSTON — New details have been released in the case of a Houston man who spent seven years in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

Newly released court documents show an eyewitness told police he wasn't sure if Lydell Grant was actually the suspect in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhorn.

Grant was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

That witness says he told police he didn't see the suspect in the lineup but was told to look again and eventually chose Grant as a suspect.

Grant was released on bond back in 2019 after the Innocence Project got involved with his case.

Another man was arrested and confessed to the killing.