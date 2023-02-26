Conroe man pleads guilty in 2022 deadly hit-and-run crash along Galveston Seawall

Dr. Nancy Hughes was riding her bike when she was hit and killed in the Cherry Hill area of the Seawall. A few days later, Logan Llewellyn was arrested in Seguin.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The man who tried to run after hitting and killing a prominent Galveston doctor last year pleaded guilty.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports.

According to court documents, Logan Llewellyn was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday.

What happened

Dr. Nancy Hughes was riding her bike on March 18 when she was hit along the Cherry Hill area of the Seawall. She and her bike were found near the intersection of Seawall Boulevard and East Beach Drive, not far from her practice.

Two people who were out to enjoy the sunrise found Hughes and called for help, but it was too late.

Llewellyn was arrested in Seguin, just outside of San Antonio, a few days later.

Another person was arrested and charged in connection with the case.

Who was Hughes?

Hughes ran a family practice in Galveston. She came from a family of doctors, including her brother and father.

Who is Llewellyn?