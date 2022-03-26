Second arrest made in death of prominent Galveston doctor who died in hit-and-run crash

Police said an 18-year-old was arrested in San Antonio and booked in the Galveston County Jail. She has since been released on bond.

SAN ANTONIO — A second person has been arrested after a prominent Galveston doctor died in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Editor's note: The above video was published on March 18.

The Galveston Police Department said 18-year-old Cianna Mims was arrested by officers in San Antonio and charged with failure to report, a felony offense. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Mims on Friday.

Galveston police say Mims was booked into the Galveston County Jail in the early morning hours of Saturday. She has since been released on a $7,500 bond.

Dr. Nancy Hughes ran a family practice in Galveston. She comes from a family of doctors, including a brother and father.

Galveston police said Dr. Hughes and her bicycle were found near Seawall Boulevard and East Beach Drive, not far from where her practice is.

Two random people who were out to enjoy the sunrise discovered the doctor and called for help, but it was too late.

One other person has been arrested in this investigation so far.

Logan Llewellyn, 21, was arrested last Sunday morning just outside of San Antonio by the Seguin Police Department. Galveston investigators were present at the time of the arrest. Llewellyn, a Conroe resident, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. and taken to Guadalupe County Jail before being extradited to Galveston.

He is currently being charged for an accident involving death and is being held in Galveston County Jail. His bail has been set at $200,000.