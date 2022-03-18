Galveston police looking for clues after beloved doctor killed on the island

Dr. Nancy Hughes ran a family practice near where police say she was struck and killed.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police say they’re using every single resource to find the person or people who killed a beloved doctor on the island.

Dr. Nancy Hughes ran a family practice not far from where she was hit and killed Friday morning. She comes from a family of doctors, including a brother and father.

Galveston police will only tell us that Dr. Hughes and her bicycle were found in the area near Seawall Boulevard and East Beach Drive.

Two random people who were out to enjoy the sunrise came up on the doctor and called for help. But it was too late.

Like so many of her patients, Alice Jensen’s heart is broken.

Hearts across Galveston are broken, as Dr. Hughes followed in her dad's footsteps as a family physician.



Patient Alice Jensen is begging anyone who has details to share them with @galvestonpd.#khou11 pic.twitter.com/9bvxzXYy3Q — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) March 18, 2022

“Not only was she my doctor, she was my friend. She just became a friend really quickly,” she said. “She was just one of those doctors, one of those people that you feel like you knew forever. And I’m sure you’ve been around the island and people have told you that. She was a sweetheart; a true healer. This is tragic.”

So if you were out in the Cherry Hill area of the Seawall near East Beach Drive, between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. and you think you saw or heard something, please call Galveston police.

The staff at Dr. Hughes’ office are working to help patients while also grieving the loss of their boss and dear friend.