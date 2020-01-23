KATY, Texas — A Katy man was arrested Wednesday amid shocking allegations that he was forcing his daughter to deliver drugs.

The girl was only 10 when her father first began forcing her to take part in drug deals, according to Precinct 5 investigators. She is now 13.

Phillip Ellis Cunningham, Jr., 33, faces three felony charges: Injury to a child; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies discovered more than $45,000 in illegal drugs and $14,000 in cash from his Cunningham's Katy home, Constable Ted Heap’s Office said.

He said they confiscated more than two kilos of Xanax and more than 200 grams of what appears to be Ecstasy from the home in the 2500 block of Pines Pointe.

They also found several firearms, a pill press and smaller quantities of other pills and drugs.

The girl is now in the custody of her mother.

A three-year-old daughter who was with Cunningham when he was arrested has also been returned to her mother.

