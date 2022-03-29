Innocent driver injured, patrol car catches fire after chase ends in crash, HPD says

The innocent driver was trapped in her vehicle after the crash, but only sustained minor injuries.

HOUSTON — A police chase ended with an innocent driver injured after an officer crashed into the vehicle, which set his car on fire, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fairbanks N. Houston and W. Little York, HPD said.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle potentially involved in catalytic converter thefts before the pursuit began. HPD said the vehicle then ran a red light, which led to the officer attempting to perform a traffic stop.

The suspect then pulled over and waited for the HPD officer to get close to the vehicle before speeding off, police said.

After a six-minute pursuit, the chase ended after the officer crashed into an innocent female driver at the intersection, according to HPD.

HPD Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin said the police vehicle caught on fire after the impact, but that the officer was able to get out safely.

The female driver was trapped in her vehicle, but eventually made it out. HPD said she was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the catalytic converter suspect was able to get away, but that they would follow up with the suspect at a later time.

