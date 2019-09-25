HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were fatally shot and a third person was wounded outside a family’s home in northwest Harris County early Wednesday, deputies said.

Investigators are calling it a horrible tragedy.

KHOU 11 News has learned the two people found shot to death were husband and wife, a couple in their 60s, who had just come home from the hospital following the death of a family member.

The shooting happened on Francitas near Pleasanton at about 1:40 a.m.

Before sunrise the street was still littered with shell casings with the investigation on-going.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were in a car and drove down the street, firing off multiple rounds. Several homes and cars were shot up.

The couple's son-in-law, who had just stepped outside of the house after hearing the gunfire, was also shot. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently in surgery. He is expected to survive.

There is no known motive for the crime, but investigators do not believe the couple was targeted. They're also not ruling out road rage or a case of mistaken identity.

Either way, deputies said it was a tragic crime that took the lives of a hard-working couple.

Several members of their family arrived at the scene in the early-morning hours, crying and consoling one another and waiting for answers.

Investigators are canvassing this neighborhood for surveillance cameras, but so far there is no suspect description. They're asking anyone with information to please come forward or call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

