HOUSTON — Police in southwest Houston are investigating a crime scene they say is difficult to process, even for veteran officers.

It was about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday when a driver was involved in a crash along the West Sam Houston Tollway. The driver fled the initial crash and then jumped a curb at Beechnut, causing a second crash.

The suspect's car struck two homeless people who were hugging under the overpass. Police said the victims, a man and woman in their 60s who recently became homeless, were trapped under the car.

The driver responsible got out and ran away instead of helping, police said.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police set up a search area but did not immediately locate the suspect. Investigators believe they know the suspect's identity, however. The driver will face at least two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

"It's a very very tragic scene," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "The two died together. It was obvious they were together in life as well. Every one of these scenes is sobering. This one is very very tragic."

Those involved in the initial crash were not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

