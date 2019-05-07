HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a wooded area near southeast Houston Thursday, police said.

This happened in the 9400 block of Fuqua St.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity, gender and race of the individual.

Houston police did not release any other information, but they are asking anyone that may know something about this case to please call the homicide department at 713-308-3600.

This is a developing story.

