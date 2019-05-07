CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a possible kidnapping.

According to police, their officer's responded to a Wendy’s Restaurant located at 2801 Boyer Street to investigate a possible kidnapping. Employees at the business said two females in a vehicle had ordered food in their drive-thru and said one of them was asking for help and stated that she had been kidnapped.

Police said the victim is a black female approximately 40-60 years old with dark skin complexion. The suspect, who was the driver, was described as a black female approximately 25-30 years old with light skin, and her hair was braided into a bun. The suspect was wearing glasses, had a small nose ring, and a flower tattoo on one shoulder. She was observed wearing a red tube top.

The vehicle they were in was a forest green Honda (possibly an Accord.) The vehicle has a sunroof, rear spoiler and was displaying a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Martin is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to report number 20190705-001902.