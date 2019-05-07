HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the head following an exchange of gunfire between two groups in the Greenspoint area overnight.

This happened at Benmar Drive and City View Place just north of Beltway 8 in north Houston. HPD Executive Assist. Chief Troy Finner says the shooting appears to be gang-related called it "senseless and heartbreaking."

Houston police say there was some sort verbal altercation at the intersection and shots were fired.

Someone from inside of the car the little girl was in exchanged gunfire with someone else outside of the vehicle, police said. It is not clear if those individuals were in another vehicle.

The little girl was struck in the head as she was sitting in the backseat of her parents' car, police said. It is not clear who shot first.

The mother drove the 2-year-old to a nearby hospital and she was then taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police say she is alive but is in critical condition.

“Whoever is responsible for this kid, the best thing you can do is to turn yourselves in," Finner said. "We’re batting a thousand in the city of Houston right now, if anyone shoots or kills anyone of our kids, we’re going after them.”

At this time, police do not have a suspect description, but they are asking anyone with information to please call them.

