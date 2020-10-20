HPD: Young woman shot twice while trying to break up fight

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police investigators hope more witnesses will come forward after a woman was shot twice and left in critical condition late Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Tierwester in south Houston.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex but found only bullet casings. At the same time, a female victim believed to be about 19 years old arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators learned the woman was trying to stop an argument between a man and another woman when she was shot in her chest and abdomen. The victim’s boyfriend took her to the hospital.

The people involved fled the scene before police arrived, and it’s unclear if any of them live at the apartments where the shooting happened.