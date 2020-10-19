Woman shot in head during possible road-rage incident: HCSO

While there are still a lot of unknowns about the shooting, the woman was hit in the head and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman arrived at an emergency room in northwest Harris County with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday. Authorities said it appears that she was shot while she was in a truck and they said she possibly knows the shooter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Cy-Fair Fire Department both responded to the emergency room in the 26200 block of the Northwest Freeway. When crews arrived, they performed CPR on the victim.

The woman, believed to be about 20, was then transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

The truck the victim was in had a broken back window. Investigators said it might be a road-rage shooting.

We’re working to gather more information. As soon as we have more, we’ll post it here.