HPD: Protester assaulted four people with bedpost before striking Houston police officer with car

Police say Derek Hall also tried to destroy a vehicle during last Saturday's George Floyd protest in downtown Houston.

A protester accused of attacking people with a bedpost and hitting a police officer with his car has been arrested by Houston police.

Derek Hall, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Police say Hall hit several people with the bedpost in the 2300 block of Pease Street during a George Floyd Protest in downtown Houston.

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was struck in the head. 

They say Hall also tried to destroy a vehicle. 

When officers with the Special Response Group ran toward Hall, he jumped in his vehicle and "intentionally accelerated at the officers, striking one" according to HPD.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hall got away but was later arrested and he remains in the Harris County Jail.

In all, police arrested about 200 people last Saturday after a primarily peaceful protest turned violent. 

