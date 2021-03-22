HPD: Man tried to grab child near pond at Memorial Park

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers have released the sketch of a man wanted for an attempted kidnapping.

The alleged crime happened Wednesday, Feb. 24, at about 3 p.m.

Houston Crime Stoppers said Monday that the victim, a child, was walking near a pond in the 400 block of Crestwood Drive when the suspect grabbed them from behind. The child fell and began to scream loudly. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall with an average build and a bald head.

The address given by Crime Stoppers is the pedestrian entrance to the new Eastern Glades section of Memorial Park.