HPD: Boyfriend killed, child shot after couple gets into argument in west Houston

HOUSTON — A man was killed and an 11-year-old was shot overnight Friday after a couple got into an argument in west Houston, Houston Police said.

This happened at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Houston police said the man and his girlfriend got into an argument and at some point, the girlfriend's family member showed up.

A physical altercation happened between the family member and the man and that's when someone started shooting, according to police.

The man was hit by a bullet and died a scene.

The 11-year-old, who was inside the house during the altercation, was shot in the hand, and another person who came with the family member was shot in their side.

Both the 11-year-old and the person shot in their side are expected to recover.

Police said they are not sure who fired the shots and at this time, no one is in custody. No weapons have been recovered.

Police are asking anyone with video or information on this shooting to please call Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.