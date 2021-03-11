HPD: Biker killed, two others injured in drive-by shooting along East Freeway

Police say a group of bikers had just left the Blue Bayou Café when someone in an SUV opened fire on them.

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting left one biker dead and two others injured in the Northshore area Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

This happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of the East Freeway.

Investigators said a group of bikers had just left the Blue Bayou Café and were about to get on the feeder road when someone from inside an SUV driving by opened fire into the group hitting three of the bikers.

One biker didn't make it very far and was found by police along the feeder, investigators said. The other two victims were found about 6 miles away.

Northeast officers were on a shooting at East Fwy and Federal. One patient is deceased from the scene. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 3, 2021

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they initially thought it was a fatal accident but quickly realized the biker had been shot instead. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As for the other two gunshot victims, they were able to get away to a county road in Channelview where they got help, police said.

Police said the two men will survive.

Investigators are still piecing things together but they believe this was a targeted shooting. Earlier, they were looking for surveillance videos and talking to witnesses from the café.

So far, no one has been arrested, and no word yet on a motive.