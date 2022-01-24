Houston law enforcement, faith community join forces to form 'human shield' against hate crime

"Members of the faith community should not have to worry about threats of violence at their place of worship," said Richard Collodi with the Houston FBI office.

HOUSTON — When a terrorist took hostages at a North Texas synagogue earlier this month, it was a wakeup call for Jewish and other faith communities, as well as law enforcement, nationwide.

In Houston, those groups have joined forces to form what Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg described as "a human shield" against hate crimes and terrorists.

At a news conference Monday, four dozen members of law enforcement and faith leaders had a united message for criminals who are motivated by hate.

“We will find you, we will fight to arrest you, we will fight to prosecute you, we will fight to hold you with sufficient bail, we will fight to convict you and imprison you," the DA said.

Thankfully, the 12-hour Colleyville ordeal ended with the hostages safe after Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker helped them escape. He credited his training by the FBI and Colleyville police after hate crimes against Jews ramped up in recent years.

Rabbi Oren Hayon with Congregation Emanuel in Houston said Monday he followed the hostage situation "with fear and great sadness, anxiety and trepidation," but not with surprise.

"This is something we have sadly come to prepare for -- hopefully not something we have to expect ever again -- but it has become part of the reality of the lived experience of being Jewish in America," the rabbi said.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies here are well aware of the threat.

“At the FBI, we never lose sight of the danger extremists pose to the Jewish community and other religious, racial and ethnic groups. Members of the faith community should not have to worry about threats of violence at their place of worship," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Richard Collodi with the FBI's Houston office. "To be targeted at your place of worship, a space meant to be a sanctuary, is among the most heinous acts of violence to be committed.”

Renee Wizig-Barrios, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, announced they are implementing a comprehensive security approach to help keep Jewish community members and institutions safer.

They plan to hire a full-time security director who will coordinate training with local law enforcement for active shooters, hostage situations and other acts of violence.

“This situation is scary, and we stand in solidarity with the community – Jewish and all other faith communities, Christian, Muslim and all others," Wizig-Barrios said.

Private citizens are asked to do their part by reporting suspicious behavior to law enforcement and shutting down hateful rhetoric.

“It’s also incumbent upon everyone to ensure that we lower the rhetoric, we lower the talk of conspiracy, we lower the information that dispels hate and conspiracy theories," said Mark Toubin with the Anti-Defamation League in Houston.