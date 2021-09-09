HPD: Jenna Soderberg identified as victim in murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis

Houston police said Jenna Soderberg, 27, was shot and killed by 39-year-old Sherrick Byrd before he took his own life late Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — The couple involved in a murder-suicide at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston had a violent history, court records show.

Houston police say Jenna Soderberg, 27, was shot and killed by 39-year-old Sherrick Byrd before he took his own life late Tuesday afternoon. Both died in the lobby of the busy hotel at 1777 Walker Street.

Investigators said Wednesday the two were in a dating relationship.

Court documents and DPS records show the couple's stormy relationship dated back to at least 2017 when they moved in together in Austin.

In the summer of 2019, Soderberg accused Byrd of assaulting her outside an Austin fast-food restaurant. She said when Byrd got aggressive, she ran inside to hide in the restroom. He left after employees threatened to call the police.

A week later, Soderberg filed for a protective order.

“I want this protective order because I am afraid for my safety when Sherrick is around,” Soderberg said. “The incident on July 4, 2019 showed me that Sherrick is erratic and aggressive and I am afraid of future violence. I am scared of what could happen if Sherrick is allowed to be around me and I want this protective order to keep me safe."

The order was dismissed when they couldn't find Byrd.

DPS records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser domestic violence charge in Travis County and was sentenced to 112 days in jail.

In 2009, Byrd was convicted of the same charge in Denton County and served about six months in jail. We don't have any information about the victim in that case.

Soderberg's most recent address was in Atlanta. It's not clear when or why she returned to Houston. Witnesses told police they arrived at the Marquis in separate vehicles and walked in together shortly before the shooting.