2 dead in murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, HPD says

Houston police said the incident happened in the hotel lobby on Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed Tuesday at a downtown Houston hotel, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in the 1700 block of Walker Street.

The two people were found dead in the hotel lobby and police said it was a murder-suicide incident. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a man shot a woman and then shot himself.

Finner said it appears that the man and woman knew each other and this was not random. Finner also said it's unclear what the relationship is between the two.

The man and woman arrived in different vehicles before meeting in the lobby, Finner said. He said it appears as if they were checking into the hotel because they both had suitcases.

Finner said the man and woman were having a conversation when the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman and himself. Witnesses reportedly didn't notice the man and woman arguing before the shots were fired.

Police are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify the man and woman in order to notify their family members. Finner said the woman was in her late 20s and the man was in his late 30s.

According to Finner, the hotel is still accepting guests.