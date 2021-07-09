HPD: Man, woman who died in murder-suicide at Marriott Marquis were 'in a dating relationship'

Police Chief Troy Finner said the couple was in the lobby of the popular downtown Houston hotel when the man shot the woman and turned the gun on himself.

HOUSTON — Police have learned more about the man and woman involved in a murder-suicide in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston late Tuesday afternoon.

The names of the 27-year-old woman and 39-year-old man haven't been released, but HPD said Wednesday they were "in a dating relationship."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the man shot the woman and then shot himself inside the hotel at 1777 Walker Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There were other people in the lobby at the time, but no one else was hurt.

Chief Finner said the couple arrived in separate vehicles and both had luggage when they walked in together. He said they were having a conversation just before the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and then saw the man shoot himself. Both died at the scene and the murder weapon was recovered.

The names won't be released until family members are notified.