Recognize him? Suspect accused in fatal shooting of maintenance worker near Montrose

Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the shooting of a maintenance worker on Aug. 11.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker near a Montrose apartment complex.

Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man.

The shooting happened before midnight on Thursday, Aug. 11 on Marshall St. near The Menil Collection museum.

Investigators said there was a verbal argument between Woodard and the victim when shots were fired, hitting the maintenance worker. Paramedics took the victim to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

Woodard is now charged with murder in the shooting. Police said he has ties to Texas and Louisiana and is considered armed and dangerous.