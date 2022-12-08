Maintenance worker dies after being shot in the chest near Montrose, police say

HPD says the suspect demanded some keys before shooting the man in the chest.

The shooting happened Thursday night on Marshall St. near the University of St. Thomas.

Police said a man and woman were doing some welding outside before going inside the apartment to cool off.

A suspect then went inside the apartment and requested keys from the woman. The woman told the suspect she had no keys. Police said that's when the suspect showed her a gun and fired a warning shot.

The man went to confront the suspect, which led to the suspect shooting him once in the chest and leaving the scene.

The man, who is a maintenance worker at the complex, was transported to the hospital before being pronounced dead.

Police said they were unsure if the suspect lives at the complex because of conflicting statements from witnesses.